D:CODE Sri Nakarin booking entitlement forms available from August 3

BTS Group, the operator of the Baan Chao Thai housing programme under the concept “Supporting quality of life for better living”, announced on Thursday (July 30) that it had begun notifying eligible D:CODE Sri Nakarin recipients to attend appointments to sign and collect their booking entitlement forms from August 3 onwards.
The project completed its applicant selection and reservation-entitlement allocation process on April 20, identifying successful recipients as well as second- and third-ranked candidates in accordance with the selection rules.
Those allocated entitlements were subsequently required to confirm their acceptance and submit documents for a preliminary assessment of their financial capacity under the project’s criteria.
Project staff will contact each recipient to arrange the date, time and location of the appointment. Recipients must present their national identification card to verify their identity before signing and collecting the document.
Appointments are available at two locations:
Recipients may also review the details through the notification section of the project website after logging in at www.baan-chaothai.com.
“The project would like to reiterate that only recipients who have been contacted by project staff through the call centre on 093-228-3333 or 092-257-1999 and given an appointment date, time and location may sign and collect booking entitlement forms,” the project stated.
“Anyone with questions or requiring further information may contact project staff through the LINE Official Account, @baanchaothai, for information, updates and direct assistance.”
D:CODE Sri Nakarin is owned by Capricorn Hill Co Ltd, a company within BTS Group.
Further details on the terms and conditions governing the selection and allocation of condominium reservation entitlements are available at www.baan-chaothai.com. Project information is also available at www.baan-chaothai.com/brochure01.
Enquiries may be directed to the call centre on 093-228-3333 or 092-257-1999, by email at [email protected], or through the LINE Official Account @baanchaothai.
Updates are also available through Baan Chao Thai’s social media channels.