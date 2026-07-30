D:CODE Sri Nakarin booking entitlement forms available from August 3

BTS Group, the operator of the Baan Chao Thai housing programme under the concept “Supporting quality of life for better living”, announced on Thursday (July 30) that it had begun notifying eligible D:CODE Sri Nakarin recipients to attend appointments to sign and collect their booking entitlement forms from August 3 onwards.

The project completed its applicant selection and reservation-entitlement allocation process on April 20, identifying successful recipients as well as second- and third-ranked candidates in accordance with the selection rules.

Those allocated entitlements were subsequently required to confirm their acceptance and submit documents for a preliminary assessment of their financial capacity under the project’s criteria.