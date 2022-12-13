Motor Expo 2022 sees 42,000 sales, with Toyota, Lambretta topping the charts

A total of 36,679 cars and 6,089 motorcycles were sold during the 13-day fair at Impact Muang Thong Thani in Bangkok, which ended on Sunday, said Kwanchai Paphatphong, organising chairman of the 39th Motor Expo.

Toyota topped the rankings for cars with 6,064 units sold, followed by Honda (3,252), BYD (2,714), Isuzu (2,648), and Nissan (2,478).

For motorcycles, Italian manufacturer Lambretta raced ahead 1,839 units sold, followed by Yamaha (1,408), EM (516), Honda (445) and Royal Enfield (410).

Sport utility vehicles (SUVs) were the most popular cars, accounting for 53.9% of sales, followed by sedans (30.3%) and pickup trucks (11.8%).

For electric vehicles, China’s BYD topped the sales chart followed by NETA and MG.

The average price paid for a car at the fair was 1.34 million baht, while the average motorcycle price was 253,699 baht.

The organiser said Motor Expo 2022 saw over 1.33 million visitors and generated over 51 billion baht in revenue for the auto industry.