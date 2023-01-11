Mazda occupies 3rd place in Thailand passenger car market

“At present, Mazda has 8 car models available in Thailand. The best-selling passenger car is Mazda2 while the Mazda CX-30 is the most popular crossover SUV. When considering cumulative sales of each model in 2022, it can be divided into 16,249 units of Mazda2, 1,553 units of Mazda3 and 8 units of the sports roadster Mazda MX-5. In the meantime, the crossover SUV Mazda CX-30 contributed 6,092 units, followed by 4,249 units of Mazda CX-3, 1,157 units of Mazda CX-8 and 824 units of Mazda CX-5 while the Mazda BT-50 contributed another 1,506 units. The cumulative sales of Mazda represent Mazda’s success. We would like to show our appreciation to customers for choosing Mazda to be your trusted vehicle in every journey.” Tadashi Miura added.

Moreover, Tadashi Miura also revealed his vision toward the 2023 economic outlook, “It is expected that the economy will grow constantly but will not be remarkable because there are positive and negative factors that needed to keep an eye on. For example, the price problem and energy shortage in Europe, the prolongation of the war between Russia and Ukraine, monetary policy, cost increases from inflation, the Covid-19 situation in China and the risk of an economic recession.

However, in Thailand, there are still supporting factors, especially tourism and consumption of the private sector which are important factors supporting and stimulating the economy. Since the middle of last year, it can be seen that the tourism sector has recovered from the increasing number of tourists and it was expected that we would receive more support from Chinese tourists because China has lifted the Covid-19 measure. It is believed that these factors will help alleviate the impact of global economic volatility and economic slowdown in Thailand.”

Miura also showed his vision towards the direction of the 2023 Thai automotive industry, “It is forecasted that the sales volume of the automotive market will be equivalent to last year. Although there are many more supporting factors stimulating the economy than the previous year, e.g., tourism, the growth of the agricultural sector, recovering of public consumption and the shortage of semi-conductor began to resolve. We have to keep an eye on the conflict between the USA and China, the conflict and energy crisis in Europe, and the increase in price and logistics that inevitably affects Thailand’s imports and export. In addition, the rising cost of living is another factor that slows down consumers’ purchasing power and it is believed that the competition in the automotive market will be more intense because there are new brands introduced to the Thai market. Nevertheless, it is expected that the sales volume of the automotive market will be equivalent to last year or about 850,000 – 870,000 units while Mazda is confident that our sales performance will grow about 10% or has approximately 35,000 units.”

Thee Permpongpanth, Senior Vice President of Mazda Sales (Thailand) Co., Ltd, said, “For the 2023 strategy, Mazda is committed to moving forward with the Mid-Term Plan through Retention Business Model that focuses on enhancing brand value (Brand Value Management) by improving customer experience at all touchpoints. The aim of the strategy is to create customer satisfaction throughout the ownership period of Mazda vehicles and create sustainable growth for the Mazda brand in Thailand. The strategy of Mazda is as follows,

Marketing strategy: Strengthen Mazda's brand value by using effective marketing tools. Importantly, utilizing a digital platform to communicate with customers and Mazda Fan through One-to-One Communication, utilizing a centralized customer database and consolidating it into Global One Customer Data Management while creating customer experience and satisfaction at all touchpoints at the same time.

Sales Strategy: Establish a standardised sales policy to avoid price competition and create the highest customer satisfaction along with increasing the number of customers who love the brand. In addition, we aim to encourage customers’ re-purchase with Mazda CPO to offer more choices for customers who are looking for quality used cars that have been certified by Mazda as well as create sustainability for the Mazda brand in Thailand.

Product Strategy: Adopt the Human-Centricity Philosophy to improve Mazda's unique products in order to deliver a joyful and fun driving experience to customers through the ownership of the car along with the determination to develop products that meet the needs of daily use and meet the changing consumer behaviour. Mazda plans to improve the products and launch them to the market in every quarter of 2023. At the same time, Mazda is committed to following its mission towards sustainability by 2030 or the Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030 by establishing the foundation to offer an environmentally friendly energy form under the right circumstance and time to endeavour for carbon neutrality by 2050.

After-sales service and dealer network strategy: Collaborate with dealers across the country to enhance the customer experience in terms of sales and after-sales service through the “All for Customers” concept to maximize customer satisfaction and create a long-term relationship with the after-sales service program that helps reduce the burden of expenses. In addition, we aim to enhance relationships and work together with dealers which is in line with One Mazda's approach toward sustainability.

“All mentioned above is Mazda’s 2022 business performance and 2023 business plan. We are committed to delivering happiness to customers, partners and all parties to drive the Mazda brand to grow sustainably with automotive technology that offers comfort and environmental friendliness, which is in line with the Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030 to bring about a beautiful earth and to enrich people's lives as well as society.” Thee added.



