Bangkok Motor Show roars off start line with new models from big brands

At least five big brands are unveiling new models at the show, which has spilled over into a fourth hall due to demand from manufacturers.

Among booths showcasing 37 car and 12 motorcycle brands, glittering displays of the latest EV models caught the eye of visitors on opening day.

EV carmakers touting their next-generation models include Aion, Changan, Neta, Honri, Pocco, Nex Point, Firebright, and the Vietnamese brand VinFast.

Meanwhile, fans of two-wheelers were checking out EV motorcycles showcased by Rapid, Felo, Lyva, Zeeho, and CF Moto.