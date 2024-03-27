Bangkok Motor Show roars off start line with new models from big brands
A neck-snapping acceleration for Thailand’s sluggish vehicle sales is expected over the next two weeks as the 45th Bangkok International Motor Show 2024 gets underway at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani.
At least five big brands are unveiling new models at the show, which has spilled over into a fourth hall due to demand from manufacturers.
Among booths showcasing 37 car and 12 motorcycle brands, glittering displays of the latest EV models caught the eye of visitors on opening day.
EV carmakers touting their next-generation models include Aion, Changan, Neta, Honri, Pocco, Nex Point, Firebright, and the Vietnamese brand VinFast.
Meanwhile, fans of two-wheelers were checking out EV motorcycles showcased by Rapid, Felo, Lyva, Zeeho, and CF Moto.
Demand from brands means the fully booked show has overflowed from Challenger Halls 1-3 to Forum Hall 4, creating a total exhibition space of over 76,000 square metres.
It takes place amid a slump in domestic car sales, which fell by 26% year-on-year in February, according to the Federation of Thai Industries.
An immediate hit with visitors on Wednesday was Hall 4, which is devoted to displays of supercars, hypercars, rare items, classic cars, accessories, and camping gear.
Organisers have themed this year’s show "The Mobility of Joyful Experiences" to highlight the convergence of innovative technology with automotive beauty and modern lifestyles.
Visitors can also participate in a prize draw to win a Lumin EV car worth 500,000 baht, a Kawasaki KLX230 bike (145,200 baht), a Yamaha Fazzio (53,800 baht), a Suzuki Nex Crossover (49,900 baht), and a Honda Wave110i (46,400 baht).
Visitors who reserve a car at the show are automatically entered into a prize draw to win an MG 4 Electric D Version worth 769,900 baht, while those who reserve a bike get the chance to win a Zeeho AE6+ valued at 109,000 baht.
Motor Show 2024 is at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani from today until April 7.
The event is open to the public from noon to 10pm on weekdays and from 11am to 10pm on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.