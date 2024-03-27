Vinfast signs partnership agreements with 15 dealers in Thailand

This marks an important milestone in VinFast's distribution network expansion, enhancing the company's presence and affirming its position in the region's leading automotive market.

According to the partnership agreement, VinFast and the dealers will actively work towards opening 22 showrooms concentrated on major roadways in the Greater Bangkok Area.

This area is a key focus of VinFast's expansion strategy in Thailand because of its high rate of electric vehicle adoption and established charging station infrastructure, enabling VinFast to leverage its diverse range of urban electric vehicles.

Joining in its first steps in the market, the leading Thai dealers see opportunities from the growing trend of sustainable transportation through partnering with pure electric vehicle brands like VinFast.

VinFast's strong brand position and comprehensive product range further reinforce the dealers' belief in the company's success in the region.