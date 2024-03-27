Lotus Cars debuts fastest electric sports sedan in ASEAN at BIM 2024

LOTUS EMEYA – The world’s fastest all-electric hyper-GT dual motor.

LOTUS EMEYA was named the world’s fastest electric hyper-GT with dual motor and was inspired by Lotus Carlton, the 90s sedan that was as powerful as sports cars. This model was beyond any design limitations, while its drive continues to embody sports characteristics. It is a true reflection of Lotus Cars’ DNA with a history and experience of over 75 years. The exterior design is sharp and sleek like any sports car.

Its Active front splitter features a triangular shape that serves as an air intake duct. The splitter also creates a downward force at the front of the car to enhance road grips when driving at high speed. Another highlight is the Active spoiler at the back that measures 296 millimetres, which comes in a dual-layer or double-wing format that provides a downward force of as high as 215 kilometres at the rear.

Additionally, the Active rear diffuser also reduces rear-end air turbulence and increases airflow under the car to maintain the car’s stability at higher speeds and enhance its agility at all speeds. The car is also equipped with a low drag coefficient of 0.21 Cd. It delivers a superior driving experience, with an acceleration from 0 – 100 kilometres/hour in 2.78 seconds. The battery is also placed to lower its centre of gravity and works closely with anti-roll control, as well as an active suspension system and lightweight forged wheels, to maintain the car’s overall balance and stability for a perfect drive.

LOTUS EMEYA comes equipped with NVIDIA smart computing power – Dual NVIDIA DRIVE Orin systems-on-a-chip (SoCs), supporting the future’s Level 4 Autonomous Driving capabilities. It utilizes Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8155 processor and Unreal Engine 6 software to enhance its safety standard with 34 all-around sophisticated sensors at a maximum rate of 30 times per second, providing a comprehensive 360-degree view. It scans for any obstacle in a 200-meter radius around the vehicle to boost drivers’ confidence in all driving conditions.

The model also features Matrix LED headlights with a distinctive design that automatically adjusts their brightness without affecting the oncoming traffic. It also boasts dual electric motor performance, an AWD system, a maximum power of 905 horsepower, 985 Nm torque, a top speed of 260 kilometres/hour, and a range of 610 kilometres per charge, according to WLTP standards. It takes 18 minutes to charge from 10 – 80% of the 102 kWh lithium-ion battery, supporting DC charging of up to 350 kW and AC charging of up to 22 kW. The vehicle also offers Grand Tourer capabilities for long journeys, while supporting urban drives. It also features a luxurious interior design, Infotainment Hyper-OS through a Head-up Display and OLED screen, and an interior atmosphere from a KEF sound system supporting Dolby Atmos.

Experience the ultimate luxury flagship – LOTUS ELETRE and LOTUS EMIRA

LOTUS ELETRE is an all-electric hyperSUV that received overwhelmingly positive post-launch feedback at the end of last year. It also marks the beginning of a major transformation, where sports vehicles are widely accepted and able to serve any driver with ample interior, and multi-purpose features. LOTUS ELETRE has two sub-models:

- Lotus Eletre S is powered by dual electric motors, providing a maximum power of 603 horsepower and 70 Nm torque. It accelerates from 0 – 100 kilometres/ hour in 4.5 seconds and features an all-wheel-drive system and 112kWh battery, enabling a 600-kilometre drive per charge (according to WLTP standard). It is priced at 5.89 million baht.

- Lotus Eletre R is powered by dual electric motors, providing a maximum power of 905 horsepower and 985 Nm torque. It accelerates from 0 – 100 kilometres/ hour in 2.95 seconds and features an all-wheel-drive system and 112kWh battery, enabling a 490-kilometre drive per charge (according to WLTP standard). It is priced at 6.59 million baht.

- LOTUS EMIRA is the brand’s legendary sports car and the last model with a combustion engine. The fierce design features sleek lines and fluid design while maintaining Lotus’ DNA of the aerodynamic lightweight design, sports suspension, and luxury elements. It delivers an exciting drive and a unique experience. It has two sub-models:

- Emira 2.0 First Edition comes equipped with a 4-cylinder TURBOCHARGED INLINE 4 engine, with a maximum speed of 275 kilometres/hour. The car accelerates from 0-100 kilometres/hour in 4.3 seconds, bringing the race circuit experience to any road in Lotus’s DNA. It is priced at 9.99 million baht.

- Emira V6 First Edition features Lotus Car’s last combustion engine that comes with cutting edge and sleek design for the sports segment. Lotus Emira is a small supercar that features Lotus’ signature styles with a 35-litre V6 SUPERCHARGE engine and 6-speed manual transmission, powering a maximum output of 400 horsepower and 420 Nm torque. It accelerates from 0 – 100 kilometres/hour in 4.2 seconds with a top speed of 290 kilometres/hour. It is priced at 12.9 million baht.