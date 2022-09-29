BOT tells Thai commercial banks to push interest rates up gradually

Bank of Thailand (BOT) Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said on Thursday that it was common for commercial banks to follow suit, but that the central bank wanted to see gradual increases in interest rates to reflect the current situation.

“There is no set target on how much the interest rate should be, or how many increases there should be. That rather depends on the timing and context suitable for Thailand,” Sethaput said.

He said that interest rate increases are based on factors such as core inflation, adding that the country’s monetary policy could be revised in the future if that was necessary.