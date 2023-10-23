Thai stocks among world's worst-performing, analyst says

Global stock markets continue to face pressure due to a 10-year bond yield increase, coupled with expectations of another interest rate hike. The ongoing situation in the Middle East remains a concern, as worries increase about a potential escalation.

These negative factors have led Thailand’s SET index to experience a sharp decline. Elsewhere, the unique financial policies of Japan, including remarkably loose monetary policies, have shielded its stock market from the impact felt in other countries.

Noting that Thailand’s stock market has shown the most favourable operational results since the beginning of the year, Nuttachart Mekmasin, assistant managing director of Trinity Securities, said that while many countries have adopted tight monetary policy modes for 1-2 years, Japan stands out as the only country employing an extremely relaxed monetary policy, even with negative interest rates.

Conversely, markets experiencing significant negative impacts can all be categorised as being within the emerging markets in Asia. The US has trended towards interest rate hikes, creating higher interest rate differentials. Consequently, the dollar has strengthened, affecting emerging markets.

Several domestic factors have also contributed to Thailand's market decline. Political uncertainties, especially with the formation of a new government in September, have delayed various policies, creating market hesitancy. Confidence has diminished, leading to reduced foreign investments.