Sat, August 13, 2022

business

Zipmex has filed for debt moratorium, not bankruptcy: Thailand chief

Zipmex Thailand CEO and co-founder Akalarp Yimwilai said on Monday that Zipmex Global has not filed for bankruptcy in Singapore, as earlier reported and widely shared on social media.

Akalarp said Zipmex Global has instead sought approval from a Singapore court for a moratorium on legal action over its debts due to its problematic ZipUp+ product.

Any order issued by the Singapore court would have no impact or legal binding on customers of Zipmex Thailand who invested in ZipUp+, he said.

Zipmex Thailand’s clients would still have full rights to their digital assets deposited in ZipUp+, he added.

ZipUp+ offered Zipmex customers interest of up to 10 per cent to investors who deposited cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and Etherium.

However, US$53 million of ZipUp+ deposits was then deposited with crypto lenders Babel Finance and Celsius, which have since filed for bankruptcy protection.

Zipmex Thailand disabled the product on July 20.

Akalarp said 60,000 to 70,000 Thai investors have deposited a total of around 2 billion baht in ZipUp+.

He said that if the Singapore court approves the debt moratorium request, Zipmex Global would need investors to inject fresh capital so it could return digital assets to its clients. Zipmex is reportedly in negotiations with potential investors.

Thailand aims to host IUFRO 2029 under the concept ‘Open. Connect. Balance.’

Published : Aug 13, 2022

Bitkub NEXT, the decentralized digital asset wallet on Bitkub Chain, from the first day to 1 million users

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Thailand becomes world’s top rubber exporter, China biggest buyer

Published : Aug 12, 2022

EGCO Group posts over 3,200 million baht operating profit in Q2/2022

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Thanachart Capital second-quarter 2022 profit increases by 71%

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Published : August 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Mae Sai border town flooded as Sai River bursts banks

Published : Aug 13, 2022

Two blind brothers overcome disability to repay loving elderly mother

Published : Aug 13, 2022

Pheu Thai to use quorum as weapon against ‘500 divider’ electoral bill

Published : Aug 13, 2022

American and Filipino racers wins the Spartan Super race in Chiang Mai

Published : Aug 13, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.