Sat, August 13, 2022

business

Zipmex Thailand starts returning SOL coins to its customers

Zipmex Thailand has announced that it would gradually return three types of crypto coins to its customers whose ZipUp+ accounts have been frozen, starting with SOL.

Zipmex Thailand said all of its clients, who have deposited in the ZipUp+ product of Zipmex Global in Singapore, would get their SOL, XRP and ADA coins back in full but one type at a time.

On Tuesday, Zipmex Thailand clients will receive all of their SOL coins frozen in ZipUp+.

The XRP coins will be returned on Thursday and ADA coins on August 9, Zipmex Thailand said.

It said the balance of the coins of its clients will be credited to their Trade Wallet.

On July 20, Zipmex Thailand paused trading for two hours to disable ZipUP+ product from its platform due to problems faced by its partners.

Zipmex Thailand had earlier announced it was looking for investors so that it could return frozen coins in ZipUp+ accounts to its clients.

Thailand aims to host IUFRO 2029 under the concept ‘Open. Connect. Balance.’

Published : Aug 13, 2022

Bitkub NEXT, the decentralized digital asset wallet on Bitkub Chain, from the first day to 1 million users

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Thailand becomes world’s top rubber exporter, China biggest buyer

Published : Aug 12, 2022

EGCO Group posts over 3,200 million baht operating profit in Q2/2022

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Thanachart Capital second-quarter 2022 profit increases by 71%

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Published : August 02, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Mae Sai border town flooded as Sai River bursts banks

Published : Aug 13, 2022

Two blind brothers overcome disability to repay loving elderly mother

Published : Aug 13, 2022

Pheu Thai to use quorum as weapon against ‘500 divider’ electoral bill

Published : Aug 13, 2022

American and Filipino racers wins the Spartan Super race in Chiang Mai

Published : Aug 13, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.