AIA Thailand introduces “AIA One Billion Trail 2022”, the first fund-raising trail running event as a team of four in Thailand, to support the Thai Red Cross Society, and help people live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives

Mr. Knattapisit Krutkrongchai, Chief Agency Officer, AIA Thailand, said “In visiting communities of Thai children in remote areas, we found that there are still many children who lack access to basic education or low literacy skills, especially in speaking, reading, and writing Thai language, which are necessary skills for their future. The company, therefore, decided to initiate the “AIA One Billion Trail 2022” project in Chiang Mai to raise funds to support children’s education and maximise their potential. The event features a walking and running competition in a team of four using a natural trail route from Doi Inthanon to Doi Suthep amid the fresh winter air in December. All members of the team will need to work together while harnessing their physical and mental capabilities to cross the finish line together. There are four categories: 100, 50, 25 and 10 kilometres, whereas winners of each category will receive a trophy from Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.”

“We want this event to be a turning point that inspires Thai people to take care of their health as well as appreciate the beautiful nature and environment. Moreover, this event will also raise funds from runners and participants to support the Thai Red Cross Language Literacy project to improve the speaking, reading, and writing skills of children in remote areas, in line with AIA’s brand promise to helping Thai people live healthier, longer, better lives,” he added.

In the AIA One Billion Trail 2022 Press Conference, there are two organisations that are key partnership of this trail event; Thai Red Cross Society, led by Mr. Khan Prachuabmoh, Director Fund Raising Bureau and Mr. Wittaya Chanchalong, Assistant Director Thai Red Cross Chapters Administration Office, together with Chiang Mai Provincial Office of Tourism and Sports, led by Mr. Jakkapong Sidthilaw. They are joining the panel to discuss about the details of Thai Red Cross Language Literacy project and the readiness of Chiang Mai to welcome trail runners from all over the country. Another special guest is Mr. Artiwara Kongmalai (Toon Bodyslam), the leading rock star and healthy idol, presented on stage to share technique for long distance running as well as invite the runners to participate in AIA One Billion Trail 2022 which help delivering educational opportunity to Thai youth.

Furthermore, the famous trail runner Coach Nam - Namphet Phorntharakjaroen and Dr. Nathee Thongsiri from Goody Box Ltd, the designer of the trail route for AIA One Billion Trail 2022, also showed up with a video presentation to introduce the Chiang Mai trail, which is one of the most beautiful trail routes in Thailand.

“We want to organise a decent trail event to grant positive experience to Thai runners and pave the way to events at the international level. Most importantly, we want to create a strong and sustainable exercising community that also takes part in the conservation of nature, forests, mountains, and all living things in the ecosystem in a sustainable manner,” said Namphet.

“AIA One Billion Trail 2022” is scheduled on 2-4 December 2022 in Chiang Mai. Interested persons can register as runners or donate directly to the Thai Red Cross Society bank account via website: aiaonebilliontrail.run from today onward.



