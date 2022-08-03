NBTC defers decision on True-DTAC merger, seeks more info

Trairat said the NBTC on Wednesday considered the request for the merger by the second and third-largest mobile phone operators in terms of number of customers.

He said the five commissioners on Wednesday considered five categories of information:

- Studies by four subcommittees on the merger deal

- Results of public hearings of three focus groups

- A report on possible economic impact from the merger from the NBTC Office

- A study by Chulalongkorn University on the impact of the merger

- Opinion from an independent adviser, Finansa Securities Ltd.