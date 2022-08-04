Krungsri: We are not affected by Zipmex’s financial woes

Zipmex had announced that its clients who deposited coins in partner Zipmex Global’s ZipUp+ saw their deposits frozen because Zipmex Global lost the coins to two crypto lenders that were hit by losses. But Zipmex Thailand said it would gradually return the coins to its clients once it received fresh funds.

BAY pointed out that the investment in Zipmex Thailand constituted only 3 per cent of all investments by Krungsri Finnovate.

As of June 30, the value of Krungsri Finnovate’s investment in Zipmex Thailand was a mere 0.0028 per cent of BAY’s total assets, the bank added.