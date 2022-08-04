Sat, August 13, 2022

business

Krungsri: We are not affected by Zipmex’s financial woes

Bank of Ayudhaya (BAY) announced on Thursday that it had not been affected by financial trouble impacting Zipmex Thailand after the latter’s customers saw their crypto coins disappear into thin air.

BAY said its subsidiary Krungsri Finnovate invested only 1 per cent of shares in Zipmex Thailand for about 66 million baht to study fintech technologies. The shares were purchased in September last year.

Zipmex had announced that its clients who deposited coins in partner Zipmex Global’s ZipUp+ saw their deposits frozen because Zipmex Global lost the coins to two crypto lenders that were hit by losses. But Zipmex Thailand said it would gradually return the coins to its clients once it received fresh funds.

BAY pointed out that the investment in Zipmex Thailand constituted only 3 per cent of all investments by Krungsri Finnovate.

As of June 30, the value of Krungsri Finnovate’s investment in Zipmex Thailand was a mere 0.0028 per cent of BAY’s total assets, the bank added.

Thailand aims to host IUFRO 2029 under the concept ‘Open. Connect. Balance.’

Published : Aug 13, 2022

Bitkub NEXT, the decentralized digital asset wallet on Bitkub Chain, from the first day to 1 million users

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Thailand becomes world’s top rubber exporter, China biggest buyer

Published : Aug 12, 2022

EGCO Group posts over 3,200 million baht operating profit in Q2/2022

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Thanachart Capital second-quarter 2022 profit increases by 71%

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Published : August 04, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Mae Sai border town flooded as Sai River bursts banks

Published : Aug 13, 2022

Two blind brothers overcome disability to repay loving elderly mother

Published : Aug 13, 2022

Pheu Thai to use quorum as weapon against ‘500 divider’ electoral bill

Published : Aug 13, 2022

American and Filipino racers wins the Spartan Super race in Chiang Mai

Published : Aug 13, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.