Green energy firm Tha Chang unveils roadmap as it prepares to list on SET

The company aims to play a leading role in steering the country towards the global mega-trend of being environmentally friendly.

The disclosure at Thursday's online press conference also comes at a time when the company is preparing to list on the Stock Exchange of Thailand and launch its first initial public offering (IPO) next week.

Pongnarin Wansuwankul, chairman of the TGE's executive committee, stated that the plan sets growth targets for the short, medium, and long term so that investors can be assured their investment in TGE will yield returns.

The firm's earnings at present are derived from three biomass power generation plants in Surat Thani province. To generate electricity, the plants burned agricultural waste such as palm leaves and wood chips from rubber farms.

The biomass power plants have a total capacity of 29.7 megawatts.