Sat, August 13, 2022

business

GULF receives 16 trophies from EIA Monitoring Awards 2021

Reiterating superior measures in environmental impact assessment and sustainable development

Gulf Group, represented by Mr. Tanon Tantisunthorn, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Gulf Energy Development Plc., accepted 16 trophies from EIA Monitoring Awards 2021 awards, reaffirming superior reports and measures in environmental impact assessment. The awards were presented by Mr. Varawut Silpa-archa, the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, at the conference hosted by Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning (ONEP) for the year 2022. The awards reflect Gulf Group’s commitment to strive for sustainable development in all dimensions. 

Gulf Group, represented by Mr. Tanon Tantisunthorn (left), Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, accepted EIA Monitoring Awards 2021 from Mr. Varawut Silpa-archa (right), the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment. The awards ceremony was held at the Grand Ballroom, Miracle Grand Convention Hotel, Bangkok.

This year, 16 power plants under Gulf Group received the awards, whereby 3 power plants including Gulf Chiang Rak Noi (GCRN), Gulf Khok Yae 1 (GKP1) and Gulf Khok Yae 2 (GKP2) received silver class and the remaining 13 power plants received bronze class, namely, Gulf Nong Rawiang 1 (GNRV1), Gulf Nong Rawiang 2 (GNRV2), Gulf Ban Pho (GBP), Gulf Ban Len (GBL), Gulf Nong Khae (GNK2), Gulf Nong Pla Mo (GNPM), Gulf Taling Chan (GTLC), Gulf Nong La Lok (GNLL), Gulf Nong La Lok 2 (GNLL2), Gulf Tasit 1 (GTS1), Gulf Tasit 3 (GTS 3), Gulf Wang Ta Pin (GVTP) and Gulf Nakhon Nueng Khet (GNNK).

The bronze class reflects the power plant’s good compliance with environmental measures, zero complaints from the community during the 1-year period prior the audit. While the power plants receiving silver class have demonstrated other commitments in addition to those required by environmental measures.
 

