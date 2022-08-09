GULF receives 16 trophies from EIA Monitoring Awards 2021

This year, 16 power plants under Gulf Group received the awards, whereby 3 power plants including Gulf Chiang Rak Noi (GCRN), Gulf Khok Yae 1 (GKP1) and Gulf Khok Yae 2 (GKP2) received silver class and the remaining 13 power plants received bronze class, namely, Gulf Nong Rawiang 1 (GNRV1), Gulf Nong Rawiang 2 (GNRV2), Gulf Ban Pho (GBP), Gulf Ban Len (GBL), Gulf Nong Khae (GNK2), Gulf Nong Pla Mo (GNPM), Gulf Taling Chan (GTLC), Gulf Nong La Lok (GNLL), Gulf Nong La Lok 2 (GNLL2), Gulf Tasit 1 (GTS1), Gulf Tasit 3 (GTS 3), Gulf Wang Ta Pin (GVTP) and Gulf Nakhon Nueng Khet (GNNK).

The bronze class reflects the power plant’s good compliance with environmental measures, zero complaints from the community during the 1-year period prior the audit. While the power plants receiving silver class have demonstrated other commitments in addition to those required by environmental measures.

