Investment in target industries expands in first half, but value drops YoY

However, the total investment value in the first six months dropped 42 per cent year on year to 219.7 billion baht.

BoI secretary-general Duangjai Asawachintachit attributed the significant drop in investment to power generating mega projects approved in 2021, which had contributed more than 75.7 billion in investment.

Duangjai said this year’s investments still show significant expansion especially in target industries such as electric vehicles and digital, which have received additional investment of 42.41 billion baht and 1.45 billion baht respectively, expanding 212 and 202 per cent year on year, respectively.

In the first half, the BoI approved 395 projects with foreign direct investment valued at 130.08 billion baht. Taiwan was responsible for the highest investment – 36.1 billion baht – most of which was in automotive and components manufacturing.