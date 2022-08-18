Fri, August 26, 2022

business

Commerce Ministry groomed over 36,000 CEOs from Gen Z: Jurin

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said on Thursday that his ministry has produced 36,521 CEOs from Gen Z during the past three years in cooperation with private partners.

Jurin was speaking during a ceremony to grant certificates to 15,847 students who have been trained in the “From Gen Z to CEO” programme of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) and the New Economy Academy. The event was held at True Digital Park building on Sukhumvit Sri 101.

Jurin said students from 104 universities from around the country had joined the programme, with cooperation from national and international business partners, including True Corporation, Huawei, Bitkub, Export and Import Bank, Shopee online trading platform, P&G, and Coro Brothers.

Jurin said he was confident that the 36,521 CEOs produced under the programme so far would be the driving force of the Thai economy in the future – for both the domestic economy and exports.

The programme gives students the opportunity to learn from successful CEOs of leading firms.

Jurin said the progamme was initiated with the notion that Gen Z people would like to be their own bosses of their own startup businesses.

Commerce Ministry groomed over 36,000 CEOs from Gen Z: Jurin Jurin said this year the top 100 students with highest scores after training came from 23 universities.

The DITP said the top 500 students with the highest scores would be allowed to enjoy an exclusive training programme from True Lab.

The department added that the top 100 students would intern with leading organisations, including True, Huawei, Bitkub, Exim Bank, Shopee, P&G, Coro Brothers and the DITP.

Jurin also handed over the Gen Z Ambassador price to the top four students and top 100 students.

This year, the top four students were Sirapassorn Sriyaphai, a law student of Chulalongkorn University, Pattarakorn Sornnarai, a business management student of Rajabhat Surat Thani University, Nachanok Nutcha, a dentist student of Chiang Mai University, and Rasika Priyaworakul, an economics student of Chulalongkorn.

Thai jobless rate in Q2 lowest since Covid-19 outbreak: NESDC

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Ajinomoto welcomes young Thais to create a “Healthy Delicious Menu”, aiming to promote “Eat Well, Live Well” society through easy and fun nutrition comprehension

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Thai exports up 4.3% in July but govt warns of downturn in 2nd half

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Thammasat University Hospital opens the only one-stop-service joint replacement center in Southeast Asia

Published : Aug 26, 2022

dtac's Mission Zero Targets No Severe Incidents for Tower Climbers

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Published : August 18, 2022

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Thai jobless rate in Q2 lowest since Covid-19 outbreak: NESDC

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Chadchart orders crackdown after casino found near Bangkok City Hall

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Manchester United's new signing Casemiro 'incredibly happy' and 'raring to go'

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Ajinomoto welcomes young Thais to create a “Healthy Delicious Menu”, aiming to promote “Eat Well, Live Well” society through easy and fun nutrition comprehension

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.