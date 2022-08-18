Commerce Ministry groomed over 36,000 CEOs from Gen Z: Jurin

Jurin said students from 104 universities from around the country had joined the programme, with cooperation from national and international business partners, including True Corporation, Huawei, Bitkub, Export and Import Bank, Shopee online trading platform, P&G, and Coro Brothers.

Jurin said he was confident that the 36,521 CEOs produced under the programme so far would be the driving force of the Thai economy in the future – for both the domestic economy and exports.

The programme gives students the opportunity to learn from successful CEOs of leading firms.