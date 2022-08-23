Bitkub Blockchain Technology and BKFC Thailand announce new NFT collection to digitize iconic moments using blockchain technology

BKFC is a premier bare knuckle fighting organization that will bring you the best and most exiting fights. The Broughton Ruleset and signature BKFC Squared Circle have come together to create a uniquely exhilarating fighting experience. Bitkub Blockchain Technology and BKFC Thailand will use blockchain technology to digitize the moments and highlights of the athletes and turn them into NFT.

BKFC Thailand’s NFT will be authentic and unique because they are minted using blockchain technology on Bitkub Chain. Fans can enjoy collecting the most iconic moments from BKFC Thailand history from the inside and outside of the squared circle.