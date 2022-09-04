TMB bank offers compensation for two-day app blackout
TMB Thanachart Bank says it will compensate customers who were affected by the two-day outage of its ttb touch mobile banking app.
In an announcement posted on its website on Saturday, the bank apologised for the disruption to app services on Thursday and Friday.
The announcement said although the app is back online, the backlog of transactions might mean certain users find it hard to access mobile banking services.
The bank advised those who experience difficulty logging in to wait for a moment before trying again.
It also announced the following four measures to compensate users of the app:
- The issuing fee for new TMB debit cards will be exempted this month.
- Current debit card holders will have their annual fee reduced to reflect the two-day app outage.
- Customers who carry out inter-bank ORFT (Online Retail Funds Transfer) transactions at TMB ATM machines will be exempted from fees throughout this month.
- Customers who use the app to pay monthly instalments will be compensated in two cases:
Those who make loan repayments to TMB will be exempted from late-payment penalties and interest incurred during the two-day downtime.
Those who make loan repayments to other banks can contact https://ttbbank.com/web-contact for relief from penalties.
The bank also vowed to improve the stability and efficiency of its app.