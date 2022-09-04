TMB bank offers compensation for two-day app blackout

It also announced the following four measures to compensate users of the app:

- The issuing fee for new TMB debit cards will be exempted this month.

- Current debit card holders will have their annual fee reduced to reflect the two-day app outage.

- Customers who carry out inter-bank ORFT (Online Retail Funds Transfer) transactions at TMB ATM machines will be exempted from fees throughout this month.

- Customers who use the app to pay monthly instalments will be compensated in two cases:

Those who make loan repayments to TMB will be exempted from late-payment penalties and interest incurred during the two-day downtime.

Those who make loan repayments to other banks can contact https://ttbbank.com/web-contact for relief from penalties.

The bank also vowed to improve the stability and efficiency of its app.