Top Global Companies Join Translucia to Build 100-Billion-Baht Interconnected Metaverses

Dr. Jwanwat Ahriyavraromp, Founder and CEO of T&B Media Global and Founder of Translucia, said that partnering with global experts would enable Translucia to perfectly integrate with other metaverses.

Translucia aims to develop a ‘virtual universe’ containing ‘interconnected metaverses’ with shared infrastructure, utilities, technology, hardware, and software. The development will provide a new experience that leads users to a truly immersive experience that connects the real and virtual worlds.

“Translucia is delighted to be working with leading partners in various fields from around the world,” said Dr. Jwanwat, “These partners bring their unique expertise, talent and advanced technologies to help Translucia achieve its goals.”



The four new partners are major industry-leading companies. Sunovatech will design a 3D virtual reality experience for Translucia. Specializing in 3D modeling and rendering design, the creative technology company from India is helping to develop 3D assets and environments for visualizing Translucia, using its exceptional Unreal Engine technology development and specialists.

The Singapore branch of Switzerland-based Sygnum will help establish Translucia’s financial structure. Sygnum is the world's first digital asset bank and the first to offer secure “Custody” digital banking with infrastructure for dealers, tokens, lending, and asset management.

