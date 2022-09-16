Top Global Companies Join Translucia to Build 100-Billion-Baht Interconnected Metaverses
September 15, 2022, Bangkok – Translucia, a subsidiary of T&B Media Global (Thailand), is forging ahead by adding four world-leading partners to its initial three collaborators to complete the Translucia ecosystem with metaverse elements to create a virtual world worth 100 billion baht.
Dr. Jwanwat Ahriyavraromp, Founder and CEO of T&B Media Global and Founder of Translucia, said that partnering with global experts would enable Translucia to perfectly integrate with other metaverses.
Translucia aims to develop a ‘virtual universe’ containing ‘interconnected metaverses’ with shared infrastructure, utilities, technology, hardware, and software. The development will provide a new experience that leads users to a truly immersive experience that connects the real and virtual worlds.
“Translucia is delighted to be working with leading partners in various fields from around the world,” said Dr. Jwanwat, “These partners bring their unique expertise, talent and advanced technologies to help Translucia achieve its goals.”
The four new partners are major industry-leading companies. Sunovatech will design a 3D virtual reality experience for Translucia. Specializing in 3D modeling and rendering design, the creative technology company from India is helping to develop 3D assets and environments for visualizing Translucia, using its exceptional Unreal Engine technology development and specialists.
The Singapore branch of Switzerland-based Sygnum will help establish Translucia’s financial structure. Sygnum is the world's first digital asset bank and the first to offer secure “Custody” digital banking with infrastructure for dealers, tokens, lending, and asset management.
Economics Design is another financial partner and will work with Sygnum on the economic infrastructure for Translucia. The Singapore-based company will help set up the Tokenomics structure, or coin system, and develop Web 3.0, DeFi, GameFi projects and metaverse systems.
Black Flame, a leading creative company in China specializing in visual design, will help create digital assets, including landscapes, avatars, architecture, environments, and holistic concepts, and will also contribute to Translucia’s story creation. Black Flame’s notable design work includes blockbuster animations Ne Zha and The Monkey King 2.
Earlier, Translucia announced collaborations with three key global partners. Two Bulls is an Australian creative technology development company that will help design user experiences that connect the real and the virtual worlds. Pellar Technology is an infrastructure developer and ecosystem designer. ITEC Entertainment is responsible for experience design and entertainment technology.
Two Bulls is also partnering with Translucia in doing research for the Metaverse R&D Center in Melbourne with an initial investment of US$100 million. Two Bulls was recently acquired by DEPT, a leading global technology and marketing planning company.
Work with these three partners on Translucia’s design and structure is progressing acceleratedly. Translucia expects to continue announcing new partnerships and is in talks with many global companies in various fields.
“Joining forces with global partners and vertical leaders will enable Translucia to develop global megatrends, enhancing life in both the real and virtual worlds, while driving new, sustainable business models for the future.” Said Dr. Jwanwat. “Early next year, we'll reveal Translucia’s uniqueness in our Virtual Experience launch, letting interested parties get a glimpse of Translucia for the first time."