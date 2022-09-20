Huawei pledges close collaboration with partners in giant leap into the cloud

He emphasised that the cloud is the future that everyone is looking forward to. Huawei provides cloud services that include infrastructure, technology, and expertise.

"We build and maintain everything so you don't have to build your own data centres. It only takes one click to obtain cloud-as-a-service at a lower cost and with a lower carbon footprint," insisted Zhang.

In addition to its strong commitment to being a partner to all parties, Huawei used this special occasion to launch the "Go Cloud, Go Global" ecosystem plan. The plan is intended to accelerate the development of a global digital industry ecosystem for joint innovation and shared success, with a focus on “Everything as a Service”.

Huawei Cloud is committed to building the industry-leading platform for cloud innovations by focusing on “Everything as a Service”, Zhang said.

As part of these efforts Jacqueline Shi, President of Huawei Cloud's Global Marketing and Sales Service, announced the global launch of more than 15 new advanced services, including Huawei Cloud CCE Turbo, Ubiquitous Cloud Native Service (UCS), Pangu wave model, DataArts LakeFormation, Virtual Live, CodeCheck and CloudTest, KooMessage, KooSearch, and KooGallery.

The event also highlighted two additional measures: the Huawei Cloud Startup Program and the Cloud Native Elite Club (CNEC) Asia-Pacific region.

Huawei Cloud Startup Program is the company's global startup ecosystem strategy that aims to help startups migrate to the cloud in an agile manner by providing assistance in technology, marketing, and other areas.

Meanwhile, the Cloud Native Elite Club Asia-Pacific is a cloud community that aims to advance cloud native technologies and align the industry around their evolution in the region, as well as to provide a platform for global cloud native professionals to share and connect with one another.

The President of Huawei Asia-Pacific Region, Simon Lin, reaffirmed the company's commitment to open collaboration and shared success. The company urged governments and businesses to collaborate more closely to cultivate local digital ecosystems that foster innovation partners, strengthen the talent pool, and support startups.

Lin also released the “Digital First Economy” white paper during his keynote speech at the opening ceremony, which delves into targeted policy suggestions for digital infrastructure construction and digital economy development in the Asia-Pacific region.

"The Asia-Pacific region is standing at the forefront of the global digital landscape," said Lin. "Huawei is committed to becoming a key contributor to the digital economy in the region. We will keep supporting its digitalisation and sustainable development efforts, and building out the industry ecosystem."

Huawei Connect 2022 is Huawei's seventh annual global ICT industry flagship event. This year marks the first time the event has been held outside of China. The event's theme this year is "Unleash Digital”, and it will bring together over 10,000 ICT industry leaders, experts, and partners from around the world to discuss how to more effectively unleash digital productivity, promote the digital economy, and strengthen digital ecosystems.

This three-day conference (September 19-21) in Bangkok is the first stop on the global tour of Huawei Connect in 2022. This year's event, which includes two keynote sessions, six summits, and numerous breakout sessions and demos, delves into the challenges that governments and enterprises face at various stages of their digital transformation journey, Huawei's advancements in digital infrastructure, and the company's latest cloud services and ecosystem partner solutions.