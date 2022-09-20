Huawei pledges close collaboration with partners in giant leap into the cloud
Huawei, China's leading technology firm, announced its intention to be a partner to all interested parties in accessing and unleashing the potential of Cloud Technology, from infrastructure to industrial applications.
Ken Hu, Huawei's Rotating Chairman, delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of Huawei Connect 2022 on Monday (September 19) in Bangkok, emphasising the critical role of the cloud in leapfrogging development in this digital economy.
He outlined three ways in which the ICT ecosystem can assist in breaking down common barriers to digital transformation. The first step is to improve digital infrastructure, which includes more reliable connectivity and more powerful, diverse computing resources.
The second step is to assist organisations in going beyond simple cloud adoption and truly capitalising on the cloud, with a focus on advanced technology services that drive leapfrog development.
The third step is to create a digital ecosystem by collaborating with partner development, strengthening the digital talent pool, and providing more assistance to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
Over the last two years, GDP growth has been volatile. However, the global digital economy has seen consistent growth at more than 15 per cent in 2021. This has prompted many organisations to use next-generation digital technology to transform their operations and service offerings, Hu noted.
He also pointed out that there is no doubt cloud computing is the way of the future. Unfortunately, most organisations, particularly SMEs, limit the value of cloud computing to traditional benefits such as flexible infrastructure and resources.
Hu stated that Huawei, as a leading cloud technology company, recognised that it could not grow alone in this digital ecosystem. As a result, assisting its partners in realising the full potential of cloud technology will be critical to the long-term viability of the global economy.
He then gave an example of a successful case of Huawei's cloud, the Pangu Drug Molecule Model, which uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to aid in the adoption of pre-train foundation models for faster drug discovery, reducing the R&D cycle of lead drugs from years to one month. Hence, the hospital at Xi'an Jiaotong University can make super antibiotics at a lower cost and in less time.
Meanwhile, Huawei Cloud CEO Zhang Ping'an revealed the launch of new Huawei Cloud Regions in Indonesia and Ireland at the event. By the end of 2022, Huawei Cloud will operate 75 availability zones in 29 regions around the world, expanding services to over 170 countries and regions.
"We connect data centres to data centres, and data centres to users, with high-speed backbone networks boosted by 1,700 carrier networks. This means you can seamlessly enjoy the best-in-class experience even for services such as real-time multimedia, gaming, and online classes," said Zhang.
He emphasised that the cloud is the future that everyone is looking forward to. Huawei provides cloud services that include infrastructure, technology, and expertise.
"We build and maintain everything so you don't have to build your own data centres. It only takes one click to obtain cloud-as-a-service at a lower cost and with a lower carbon footprint," insisted Zhang.
In addition to its strong commitment to being a partner to all parties, Huawei used this special occasion to launch the "Go Cloud, Go Global" ecosystem plan. The plan is intended to accelerate the development of a global digital industry ecosystem for joint innovation and shared success, with a focus on “Everything as a Service”.
Huawei Cloud is committed to building the industry-leading platform for cloud innovations by focusing on “Everything as a Service”, Zhang said.
As part of these efforts Jacqueline Shi, President of Huawei Cloud's Global Marketing and Sales Service, announced the global launch of more than 15 new advanced services, including Huawei Cloud CCE Turbo, Ubiquitous Cloud Native Service (UCS), Pangu wave model, DataArts LakeFormation, Virtual Live, CodeCheck and CloudTest, KooMessage, KooSearch, and KooGallery.
The event also highlighted two additional measures: the Huawei Cloud Startup Program and the Cloud Native Elite Club (CNEC) Asia-Pacific region.
Huawei Cloud Startup Program is the company's global startup ecosystem strategy that aims to help startups migrate to the cloud in an agile manner by providing assistance in technology, marketing, and other areas.
Meanwhile, the Cloud Native Elite Club Asia-Pacific is a cloud community that aims to advance cloud native technologies and align the industry around their evolution in the region, as well as to provide a platform for global cloud native professionals to share and connect with one another.
The President of Huawei Asia-Pacific Region, Simon Lin, reaffirmed the company's commitment to open collaboration and shared success. The company urged governments and businesses to collaborate more closely to cultivate local digital ecosystems that foster innovation partners, strengthen the talent pool, and support startups.
Lin also released the “Digital First Economy” white paper during his keynote speech at the opening ceremony, which delves into targeted policy suggestions for digital infrastructure construction and digital economy development in the Asia-Pacific region.
"The Asia-Pacific region is standing at the forefront of the global digital landscape," said Lin. "Huawei is committed to becoming a key contributor to the digital economy in the region. We will keep supporting its digitalisation and sustainable development efforts, and building out the industry ecosystem."
Huawei Connect 2022 is Huawei's seventh annual global ICT industry flagship event. This year marks the first time the event has been held outside of China. The event's theme this year is "Unleash Digital”, and it will bring together over 10,000 ICT industry leaders, experts, and partners from around the world to discuss how to more effectively unleash digital productivity, promote the digital economy, and strengthen digital ecosystems.
This three-day conference (September 19-21) in Bangkok is the first stop on the global tour of Huawei Connect in 2022. This year's event, which includes two keynote sessions, six summits, and numerous breakout sessions and demos, delves into the challenges that governments and enterprises face at various stages of their digital transformation journey, Huawei's advancements in digital infrastructure, and the company's latest cloud services and ecosystem partner solutions.