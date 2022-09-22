GrabMart committed to helping small retailers tap consumers

Chantsuda Thananitayaudom, the head of marketing, Partnerships and GrabMart, Grab Thailand, told a press conference on Thursday that GrabMart has seen increasing popularity and tremendous growth since its launch in Thailand in April 2020.

The service provides on-demand delivery every day of goods from supermarkets, convenience stores, and local shops.

Chantsuda said the service responds effectively to the diverse needs and lifestyles of modern consumers seeking convenient shopping and on-demand delivery.

Despite constant changes in consumer behaviour since the Covid-19 outbreak two years ago, GrabMart's business in Thailand grew significantly in 2021, compared to the previous year.

"Today, GrabMart service has expanded to more than 68 provinces, with over 15,000 merchant partners across the country," said Chantsuda.

At present, there are approximately 9,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs), or nearly 50 per cent of all merchandise. As a result, Grabmart hopes to attract more SMEs to its platforms.