Mission: Bring Nation back to Earth

The seminar was organised by Google News Initiative, Cofact (Thailand) and network partners after their recent public survey of trust in Thai media’s political reporting. The survey revealed that Bangkokians had highest trust in media when it came to news reporting and presentation techniques (score 3.42), but lowest trust when it came to transparency and professional ethics of journalists (2.91).

“Trusted media is the most valuable asset for the journalistic profession,” affirmed Adisak, executive committee vice chairman at Nation Group (Thailand). “However, it is also the asset that is hardest to maintain.”

During a “Lightning Talks” seminar, Adisak revealed the core mission to “bring The Nation back to earth” as well as outlining changes and challenges that have shaken up Nation Group and Thai society over the past few years.

“What severely damaged our credibility as journalists was allowing Nation TV news anchors and moderators to influence the editorial team,” said Adisak. “There was no filtering whatsoever on what was presented on Nation TV programmes during 2019-2020. Anchors and moderators selected whatever they liked, including one-sided information and fake news, and then persuaded the audience to agree with them.”

“It is as though Nation TV audiences were being hypnotised during those two years,” he added.