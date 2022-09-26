Nation Group establishes new subsidiary for Post Today, NewsClear acquisition

Nation Group expects the acquisition will strengthen its media empire, as Post Today brings over 20 years of experience in reporting business, economic and social news.

The new subsidiary, named Post Today Co Ltd, will serve as the recipient for licences and services of the newly acquired media.

On September 7, Nation Group notified the SET that the acquisition contract with Bangkok Post was finalised at a price of 58.85 million baht. Nation Group paid a deposit of 10 million baht, with the remainder due by September 30 or when the asset inspection is complete.

Post Today Co Ltd has registered capital of 120 million baht and 12 million ordinary shares priced at 10 baht per unit. Nation Group holds 99.99 per cent of shares in the company, whose business is listed as media and news services. The company is expected to start generating commercial earnings within this year.