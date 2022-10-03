Cryptocurrency ‘winter’ will last two years but now is time to invest, say experts

Varangkana Artkarasatapon, president of XSpring Capital, said XSpring Digital will connect investment opportunities in financial markets to investments in digital asset markets, which are becoming more popular among all generations.

She added that XSpring Digital is part of the group’s ecosystem of financial services aimed at providing investors with a “Gateway to Greater Wealth”.

XPG is equipped with four digital asset licences from the Finance Ministry: Cryptocurrency Broker, Broker of Digital Tokens, Cryptocurrency Dealer, and Digital Token Dealer.

Tanasak Krishnasreni, deputy CEO of XSpring Digital, said XD was in a strong position due to its capital strength as a subsidiary of XPG, as well as experienced management team and financial market staff. The platform uses blockchain technology for security and convenience.

It has also been approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to operate as a digital token offering system provider (ICO Portal) specialising in asset tokenisation and digital token offering.

XD also boasts a strong research team providing analysis of the current digital asset market to aid investors’ decisions.

The platform has gained consistently positive feedback from users during the soft launch, XD said.

The company currently trades 23 cryptocurrencies and offers a digital token subscription platform on the primary market.

Tanasak expects XD to rank among the top three players in the digital asset market within three years, thanks to its user-friendly system, skilled and knowledgeable management team, and secure blockchain system.