Thai Airways expects return to stock market by 2025 as revised rehab approved

He said the airline would now hire a financial adviser to implement the rehab plan as soon as possible to return THAI to sustainable profitability. He expects the plan to be implemented from the beginning of next year.

Under the plan, THAI will launch a 25-billion-baht rights issue while securing 12.5 billion baht in credit to ensure liquidity for its 2023 budget. It will also refund purchases of all unused tickets by January 31, 2024.

The airline’s current cash flow is reported to be around 20 billion baht.

Suvadhana said THAI expects to resume stock market trading in 2025 after returning to continuous profit. Its profitability since filing its revised rehab plan with the Central Bankruptcy Court in July would likely continue as passenger numbers grow and the airline cuts costs and boosts revenue, he added.