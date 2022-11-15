Administrative Court accepts lawsuit against NBTC over True-DTAC merger

The court announced on its website that it made a decision on November 10 to accept the lawsuit of the TCC against the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) and NBTC Office for a judicial review.

But the court initially refused to issue a stay on the merger between True Corporation and Total Access Communication (DTAC) as sought by the TCC.

The court reasoned that it would wait for True and DTAC to file a counter-suit against the TCC plea before making a decision on issuing an injunction.