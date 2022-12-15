AURA sees glittering future for its Thong Ma Ngern Pai gold shops

The move comes after it became the first gold jeweller to list on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) last month. The decision to roll out more shops was driven by expanding demand in the consignment sector, AURA chief marketing officer Anipat Srirungthum explained on Thursday.

Thong Ma Ngern Pai brand is a retailer that also allows customers to temporarily exchange jewellery for cash to boost their liquidity.



Anipat said this business was previously only a supplement to its Aurora and Seng Heng gold shops but had now become a core focus.

The expansion is part of the company's rebranding from an antique traditional family jewellers to a modern trendy gold store for people of all ages.

Anipat said Thong Ma Ngern Pai differed from its competitors thanks to its high credit limit, no need for a guarantor, instant cash, low monthly interest rate of 1.25%, more than 200 standardised branches nationwide, and easy access via its own app.