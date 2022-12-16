What makes quality a necessity? Unlock the keys to success with Isuzu, Mazda, Mitsubishi, and Toyota Execs

Emotional requirements : Consumers have higher expectations, so manufacturers must be careful to meet said needs, both in terms of everyday facility and the emotional benefits their products can offer. Examples of such include designing vehicles that are eye-catching, luxurious, and elegant as these can indicate a person’s good standing in society, as well as producing a sense of pride in its owner, according to Mr. Wichai Sinanunphat, Director of Tri Petch Isuzu Co., Ltd.

As consumer requirements are constantly changing, ensuring that the company has its ears open to the ‘customer voice’ is essential to Mr. Eiichi Koito, President and CEO of Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co., Ltd. He also remarks that it is not merely the passing of time that is influencing the ever-changing consumer needs, it is also the automotive market differences in each country and segment that result in unique requirements. Organizations must therefore keep a close eye on their customers to analyse how those needs are changing and how they can be effective in meeting them as this information will prove vital to success. The speed at which a company can process such information is another critical aspect, which is why Mitsubishi has provided special training to staff to ensure a company culture built around maintaining high levels of customer satisfaction.



Quality control challenges in the eyes of Manufacturers

All four executives agree that ‘quality control’ is a challenging objective, particularly when it comes to the latest innovations or technologies. Manufacturers must have a clear understanding of the direction that any potential progress could take the company – be that in terms of processes, components, suppliers, or new products – including how quality and customer satisfaction could be affected.

Isuzu takes responsibility for quality assurance throughout the process, from design and manufacturing to product delivery and after-sales care. As a result, their customers trust in the brand. Mazda is another shining light in this regard, having multiple teams – including designers, engineers, and quality controllers – working collaboratively for optimal operational efficiency. They also quickly identify and address any issues that arise.

Meanwhile, Mitsubishi believes that the diverse and varied needs of their customers pose an intriguing challenge. By focusing on shared points of importance to both themselves and their customers, they take on the most pressing issues first, creating vehicle models with their own unique selling points.

Finally, Toyota has a range of standards and procedures to guarantee ‘safety and quality’ to their customers, including adherence to safety and quality principles and the use of customer-centric change management and other techniques designed to reduce problems faced by their customers. The success of such a method is heavily reliant on the executive closely monitoring day-to-day operations.



These key factors underpin automotive manufacturer success

Despite each of the organizations having their own individual policies or concepts, it is clear that they share a belief in listening to consumer opinion to inform the design of their vehicles, resulting in greater customer confidence in their brands. The executives of these four successful businesses have outlined the following key factors to automotive manufacturer success:





All four executives are in agreement that the automotive market is in a rebound phase and that it is starting to expand once again following the COVID-19 pandemic. Consumers are beginning to expand their own horizons, whether in terms of professional lives, tourism, or even camping. However, as Mr. Somkit and Mr. Wirachai remark that there remain some very challenging obstacles for automakers, including high costs, especially for metal, and a lack of access to semi-conductors. The current precarious supply chain requires careful attention moving forward. Meanwhile, many economies are still recovering from the effects of the pandemic. Additionally, higher fuel prices are significantly impacting consumer demand for vehicles, making it difficult for manufacturers to make accurate predictions for this year’s sales figures.

Despite these volatile factors, the automotive market seems to be heading in the right direction. For car makers, placing a greater importance on consumer voice, teamwork, efficient manufacturing process, and product safety ensure the highest quality can be maintained. This is not exclusive to the motor vehicle industry but instead should be seen as a mantra to guide producers from all industries as they strive to stay ahead of the competition.

Receiving the winning titles for past initial quality award is a source of pride for these executives and a testament to their organizations’ utmost attention to customer voice. They reflect the dedication to quality shown by these outstanding automobile manufacturers.