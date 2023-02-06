AIS Business aims to accelerate achievement of digital transformation for Thai enterprises

AIS Business will focus on accelerating growth beyond pandemic recovery, modernising trusted digital infrastructure to improve efficiency, agility, and security, and creating sustainable business with digital solutions, according to the company’s business direction for 2023

Tanapong Ittisakulchai, AIS chief enterprise business officer, told a media briefing on Monday that most Thai businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises, are still in the early stages of digital transformation. He said AIS Business wants to be their partner in providing 5G technology that is customised to what SMEs want for their own solutions.

He pointed to a big gap between the country’s aspirations and its current situation. “If the country's goal is Thailand 4.0, Thai businesses are still at 2.0,” he pointed out.

"Most of them recognise their own pain points while looking for solutions that are unique to them. AIS Business will consult with them and assist them in locating the appropriate technology or digital solution from our territory," Tanapong said.