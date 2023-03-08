Carsome sets sights on becoming top online platform for used-EVs in Thailand

Siwaphume Lertsansaran, managing director of Carsome Thailand, said at a press conference on Wednesday that he wanted Thailand to be the pilot country in Southeast Asia to serve as an online marketplace for used EVs.

Carsome Thailand conducted a survey of its 200 Thai customers in February 2023. According to the report, 30.2% of respondents planned to purchase an EV within the next year or two, while 23.3% were unsure.

Although 46.5% of respondents said they had no plans to purchase an electric vehicle in the next few years, Siwaphume explained that this was due to a lack of EV infrastructure, particularly charging stations.

The group has not considered purchasing an EV because the vehicle, replacement parts, and battery are still prohibitively expensive, according to the report.

However, the survey results show some encouraging factors for EV car demand in Thailand. Respondents agreed that if the price was reasonable, they would consider purchasing an electric car because it would help them save money on their energy bills and would also be good for the environment.

Siwaphume pointed out that because the EV industry in Thailand had the potential to grow, his company must now take action in order to be the leader of the used-EV market when the time comes.

Carsome’s 2023 roadmap involves the preparation stage for stable EV supply, standard service maintenance, and credit load readiness.

He said the company is looking for more EV entrepreneurs to partner with so that Carsome can have reliable sources of used EVs.

Meanwhile, it intends to educate its service centre on EV care while providing necessary tools and devices.