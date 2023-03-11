Japanese company hopes Thai boy band will turn its products into hits
Brother Commercial (Thailand) is teaming up with boy band PROXIE to reach its target of doubling the number of its young consumers by the end of this year, executives from the company told a press conference on Friday.
The company, a unit of Japan-based Brother Industries, sells electronics and electrical equipment, including printers, scanners, and sewing machines.
It is targeting increasing its young consumers to 20% of the total by yearend.
Currently, its core customers are small- and medium-sized enterprises (40%), large corporations and government agencies (40%), and members of Generation Z (10-11%), said its managing director, Teerawut Supapunpinyo.
The company is shifting its focus on Generation Z – those aged 11 to 26 – because it anticipates long-term sales growth from this group, Teerawut said.
It has signed up Thai boy bands PROXIE to help it reach young consumers and develop brand loyalty, he said.
"We plan to organize roadshows across the country, particularly through schools and universities with [PROXIE] for the entire year," said Nareerat Navanopparatskul, the company’s marketing communication manager.
Teerawut said the company is interested in young consumers because they are showing interest in using electronic and electrical equipment to express themselves.
"According to our findings, Gen Z enjoys the DIY [do-it-yourself] lifestyle. We have printers, scanners, mobile printers, label printers, sewing machines, garment printers, and speakers that they can use to implement their creative ideas," he explained.
Although the trend towards digital expression is reducing demand for printers and scanners, there is still a market for the products, Teerawut added.
Brother Commercial (Thailand) a sales subsidiary of its Japanese parent, which has 19 production facilities and 43 sales companies in 41 countries.
It sells machines for the print and imaging, labelling, and sewing markets. Its main products are laser printers, multi-function centres, fax machines, labellers, label printers, and home and industrial sewing machines.