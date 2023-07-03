True sets to offer a new A+ rated debentures to investors with coupon rates of 3.35-4.50% per annum on July 20-21 and 24

True and its debentures were assigned credit rating of A+ with “Stable” outlook by TRIS Rating on 28 April 2023 reflecting True’s reduced financial risk and improved credit profile after the amalgamation. The enhance credit rating is also as a result of its strong market position in both mobile and broadband internet markets, the nationwide network coverage, the comprehensive spectrum portfolio as well as the well-established brand. True also benefits from improved macroeconomic conditions, i.e.GDP growth, recovery of tourism post COVID-19.

The company has prepared to offer unsubordinated and unsecured debentures with a debenture holders’ representative and coupon payable every 3 months to general public under Public Offering (“PO”). The use of proceeds from debenture issuance will be to refinance its maturing debt and reserve for working capital requirement.

True debenture subscription are expected to be available between 20-21 and 24 July 2023, with the minimum subscription amount of 100,000 Baht and the multiple of 100,000 Baht as follows:

1. 1st Tranche – 2-year tenor with a fixed coupon rate of 3.35% per annum.

2. 2nd Tranche – 3-year tenor with a fixed coupon rate of 3.60% per annum.

3. 3rd Tranche – 5-year tenor with a fixed coupon rate of 4.10% per annum.

4. 4th Tranche – 10-year tenor with a fixed coupon rate of 4.50% per annum with a call option after 5 years.