EGCO Group Approves 1H23 Interim Dividend Payment at THB3.25 per share

EGCO Group's capability to pay interim dividends was contributed by its outstanding performance in the first six months of 2023. The company posted THB30.718 billion gross income, a 7% increase year on year and THB 3.482 billion net profit, a 4% increase year on year.

For the first half-year period, EGCO Group continued to maintain high efficiency of all power plant portfolio and fuel cost management at all power plants, especially the big ones in Thailand and overseas, enabling the company to generate more income from sales of electricity. In addition, the company has ensured that all projects under construction have continued as planned, enabling the company to generate more income in the future.