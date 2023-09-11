EGCO bolsters expansion with acquisition of 50% Interest in Compass Portfolio

Marcus Hook, Milford, and Dighton are all situated in strategic locations proximate to the major metropolitan load centres of the cities of Philadelphia, Boston and Providence. These areas have high barriers to entry for new capacity sources and robust energy transition policies that require firming capacity as well as energy support.

The Compass Portfolio benefits from a unique capacity sales contract at Marcus Hook for the majority of its capacity with the Long Island Power Authority (LIPA) while the balance is sold in PJM market. The capacity sales arrangements at Milford and Dighton are settled through the ISO New England market (ISO-NE). In addition to capacity sales, these facilities sell energy and ancillary services into the market.

"The Compass Portfolio investment will be an accretive investment which is aligned with EGCO Group's strategic objective for acquiring high-quality gas-fired power facilities that are profitable and that support global energy transition objectives", added Thepparat.

The transaction closing will be subject to the completion of traditional closing conditions for such transactions.