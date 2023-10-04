Top execs call for evolution of Thai tourism to cater to quality tourists

"Sustainability has gained immense importance. Travellers now seek authentic experiences while prioritising destinations committed to responsible cultural, environmental, and community-focused tourism," Chattan said. "They're keen on places with low carbon footprints, waste reduction efforts, and a dedication to cultural preservation.”

He added that Thailand must focus on low carbon and sustainable travel.

The private sector has joined the efforts to make Thailand a global destination, hoping that incentives such as Thailand’s visa exemption for visitors from China would boost next year’s tourism and economy.

“With the recent free visa granted to Chinese tourists, it is expected that the number of tourists from there will increase from 350,000 to 500,000. The main factors are China’s national holiday, arrival of winter and the free visa facility,” said Kerati.

Tassapon said the number of flights had overall decreased by 15-20%. Thai AirAsia, however, has seen an increase in South Korean and Japanese tourists, and next year, it was expected that Thailand would see tourist arrivals return to the pre-Covid numbers, or maybe even 10% higher, he said.