Top execs call for evolution of Thai tourism to cater to quality tourists
Representatives from the private and public sector spoke on the need to woo quality tourists to uplift and boost Thailand’s tourism and economy.
They were speaking on “Thailand Global Destination” at the “Thailand Economic Outlook 2024 Change the Future Today” seminar held at Astoria Waldorf Hotel on Wednesday.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand is eyeing 50 million tourists in 2025.
The speakers included: Chattan Kunjara na Ayudhya, deputy governor for marketing communications, Tourism Authority of Thailand; Kerati Kijmanawat, Airports of Thailand director; Tassapon Bijleveld, executive chairman of Thai AirAsia; Nathporn Boonbuppa, Group CEO at MP Group (Thailand).
"Sustainability has gained immense importance. Travellers now seek authentic experiences while prioritising destinations committed to responsible cultural, environmental, and community-focused tourism," Chattan said. "They're keen on places with low carbon footprints, waste reduction efforts, and a dedication to cultural preservation.”
He added that Thailand must focus on low carbon and sustainable travel.
The private sector has joined the efforts to make Thailand a global destination, hoping that incentives such as Thailand’s visa exemption for visitors from China would boost next year’s tourism and economy.
“With the recent free visa granted to Chinese tourists, it is expected that the number of tourists from there will increase from 350,000 to 500,000. The main factors are China’s national holiday, arrival of winter and the free visa facility,” said Kerati.
Tassapon said the number of flights had overall decreased by 15-20%. Thai AirAsia, however, has seen an increase in South Korean and Japanese tourists, and next year, it was expected that Thailand would see tourist arrivals return to the pre-Covid numbers, or maybe even 10% higher, he said.
Other than increasing the number of tourists, the tourism sector is also evolving into focusing on healthier and more personalised tourism, such as wellness.
Nathporn said: “Thailand's tourism is seeing a trend of evolving from medical tourism to wellness tourism, especially in Phuket. Although Thailand may not be able to compete with South Korea in terms of pricing, we will need to turn our wellness tourism into packages that are especially personalised for every individual.”
Additionally, the shift towards wellness tourism signifies a dynamic evolution in Thailand's tourism landscape, aligning with the changing preferences of modern travellers.
As Thailand endeavours to achieve its ambitious target of 50 million tourists in 2025, a focus on responsible, personalised tourism experiences would undoubtedly play a central role in steering the nation towards a prosperous and sustainable future, Nathporn said.