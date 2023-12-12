Three Thai companies selected for DJSI World

DJSI selects companies based on market capitalization after adjusting the weight for the proportion of small shareholders. It evaluates the performance of selected companies using environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria.

The DJSI, including the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), which was introduced in 1999, represents a groundbreaking set of global sustainability standards in the market. The index group encompasses criteria at the global, regional, and country levels.

In this year’s review, DJSI added Tencent Holdings, Phillip Morris International, and Service Now based on free-float market capitalization, and removed Novartis AG Reg, AstraZeneca and Amgen Inc.