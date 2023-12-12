Three Thai companies selected for DJSI World
Leading global index provider S&P Dow Jones Indices last week announced the results of the selection and review of companies included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for 2023.
DJSI selects companies based on market capitalization after adjusting the weight for the proportion of small shareholders. It evaluates the performance of selected companies using environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria.
The DJSI, including the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), which was introduced in 1999, represents a groundbreaking set of global sustainability standards in the market. The index group encompasses criteria at the global, regional, and country levels.
In this year’s review, DJSI added Tencent Holdings, Phillip Morris International, and Service Now based on free-float market capitalization, and removed Novartis AG Reg, AstraZeneca and Amgen Inc.
All changes will take effect on December 18, 2023.
Fifteen Thai companies were assessed for the DJSI World Index, three more than last year. namely Kasikorn Bank; SCB; Central Retail Corporation; CP All; PTTEP; PTT; Thai Beverage; Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS); Indorama Ventures; PTT Global Chemical; Siam Cement; Central Pattana; Delta Electronics (Thailand); Advance Info Service; and Airports of Thailand.
The new companies selected for the DJSI World Index this year are PTTEP, Central Retail Corporation, and BDMS, while PTTEP makes a return after dropping out of the index last year.
Like last year, 26 Thai companies have made it to the DJSI Emerging Markets Index, namely Kasikorn Bank; SCBX; Central Retail Corporation; Home Product Center; PTT Oil and Retail Business; Asset World Corp; Berli Jucker; CP All; Banpu; IRPC; PTT; Thai Oil; Charoen Pokphand Foods; Thai Beverage; Thai Union Group; 16. Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS); Indorama Ventures; PTT Global Chemical; SCG Packaging; Siam Cement; Central Pattana; True Corporation; Airports of Thailand; BTS Group Holdings; Electricity Generating; and Global Power Synergy.
Asset World and PTT Oil and Retail Business were added to the list, while Minor International and Advanced Info Service were cut.