EGCO Group completes US-based Compass portfolio acquisition

The new asset gives EGCO Group 652 MW of additional power generation capacity based on its shareholding.

Thepparat Theppitak, EGCO Group's President, said, "EGCO Compass II, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of EGCO domiciled in the United States, completed the investment in Compass Portfolio on January 9, 2024.

The investment will boost EGCO Group's power generation capacity by an additional 652 MW on an equity-owned basis. In the meantime, the company will recognize immediate earnings in proportion to its shares commencing from the closing date."

Compass Portfolio consists of Marcus Hook Energy, L.P. (Marcus Hook), a 912 MW CCGT facility located in the state of Pennsylvania; Milford Power, LLC (Milford) and Dighton Power, LLC (Dighton), which hold 205 MW and 187 MW facilities, respectively, in the state of Massachusetts.