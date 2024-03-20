How AI is reshaping the global telecom industry - and Thailand

AI-First or AI-Ready?

Amid all the excitement surrounding AI, industry leaders are having to confront some harsh realities. Is their organization digitized? Are decisions in the C-suite data-driven? Are their organizations attracting, retaining and empowering digital talents? Are their data privacy governance mechanisms strong enough? Before adopting AI, these are some of the challenges businesses need to address.

Telenor, a global telecom company based in Norway and a co-owner of True Corporation, organized a session with its three Asian companies, all of which are number one in their markets and driving transformation in their respective countries. Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone (Bangladesh), Idham Nawawi, CEO of Celcom Digi (Malaysia), and I discussed the need for businesses in Asia to ask some of these tough questions before running with AI.

At True, we’ve committed to training up to 2,400 digital citizens within 2024. But more importantly, we’ve set tangible targets for them to achieve, such as 100% automation of repetitive, rule-based tasks within 2027. To help Thai businesses leapfrog into AI, we’ve also built a robust ecosystem of AI-ready solutions and services, from open APIs to analytics platforms and digital business courses at True Digital Academy.

From Base Towers to Data Centers

As the conversations at the Mobile World Congress shifted from 5G to AI, so did the infrastructure focus. Rather than talk up the latest 5G equipment to bolt onto base towers, eyes were on data centres and processing capabilities.

Fittingly, a Thai delegation from the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) met with Huawei to discuss investments in cloud data centres. The government had earlier announced additional investments from Google and Microsoft.

However, Thailand still has a long way to becoming the foremost AI and data hub for Southeast Asia. According to Kasikorn Research Centre (K-Research), Thailand will capture USD 7.8 billion in data centre investments during 2024-27, three times less than Malaysia. One sticking point is the lack of clean energy sources.

It all points to AI accelerating the convergence of telecom and tech. Telenor announced a partnership with NVIDIA to invest NOK 100 mn (about USD 9.6 mn) in infrastructure to access the latest NVIDIA hardware and AI enterprise software. The aim is to build AI use cases in Norway first, and then across the Nordics.

At True, we also believe that intelligent networks are critical to a great voice and data experience. We just announced our Business and Network Intelligence Center (BNIC), equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance network reliability for 5G, 4G, and home internet. It ensures reliable, high-speed voice and data services for over 50 million customers nationwide—but also higher energy efficiency to further reduce our carbon footprint.

At the core of all these announcements at Mobile World Congress 2024 is the potential for safer, green technology powered by AI. True is committed to building such solutions for Thailand, thereby closing digital gaps in competitiveness, skills and environment.