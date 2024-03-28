Seven-Eleven grows rapidly in Laos with 4th store in Pakse in 6 months
Just six months after opening the first Seven Eleven branch, in Laos – in the capital city, Vientiane – to positive response, the fourth branch in the country has opened in Pakse, Champasak province and the economic centre of the southern region.
Pakse is also a major tourist destination, known for its potential in natural resources, culture, and its helpful people.
The flurry of openings reflects the “CP All Laos” programme. Seven-Eleven offers Laotians a well-curated selection of popular products, especially in categories like ready-to-eat food, fresh bakery items, freshly brewed All Café beverages and, of course, the popular Slurpee beverages.
In addition, there are locally-produced products from Laos that are popular among domestic consumers within the country.
Thailand’s most visible convenience store has been granted master franchise rights to invest in Seven-Eleven convenience stores in Laos since 2020, with a contract period of 30 years. Laos is the second country, following Cambodia, where Seven-Eleven has expanded its presence through this franchise agreement.
CP ALL LAOS Co Ltd is an indirect subsidiary of CP ALL (which is 99.99% owned by Albuera International Limited, a 100% owned subsidiary of CP ALL).
Under this agreement, CP ALL Laos has been granted the primary franchise rights to establish and operate Seven Eleven stores in Laos for a period of 30 years. The contract may be renewed twice, each time for 20 years, totalling 70 years throughout the agreement.
CP ALL LAO has an initial registered capital of 20 billion kip, approximately 2.2 million US dollars (79.7 million Thai baht).
CP ALL also currently holds the master franchise rights in Cambodia, establishing CP ALL Cambodia Co Ltd to operate Seven Eleven convenience stores in Cambodia under a 30-year contract, renewable twice for 20 years each from 2020.