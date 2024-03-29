RATCH fosters renewables business in Australia

This agreement entails the distribution of 20.6% of the electricity generated by the Collector wind farm and 100% of the Starfish Hill wind farm, effective from April 1, 2024.

After the transaction, the 226.80-MW Collector wind farm located in New South Wales has three off-takers for its electricity distribution: Iberdrola Australia Energy Markets Pty Ltd. (formerly Infigen Energy) at 60%, ALDI Foods Pty Ltd. at 19.4%, and ZEN Energy Retail Pty Limited at 20.6%. ZEN Energy will also take all electricity off the 33-MW Starfish Hill wind farm in South Australia.