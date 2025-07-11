The Power Behind Thailand\'s Energy Empire: Inside Sarath Ratanavadi\'s Rise to Billionaire Status

The gleaming towers of Bangkok's financial district tell many stories of fortunes made and lost, but few are as compelling as that of Sarath Ratanavadi, the man who transformed a coal power plant venture into Thailand's energy empire and secured his position as the country's third-richest individual.

At 60, Sarath has maintained his crown as Thailand's wealthiest stock investor for six consecutive years (2018-2024), with his shareholdings valued at 240 billion baht in 2024.

His journey from the son of a prominent military officer to the helm of Gulf Energy Development represents one of Thailand's most remarkable business success stories—and one of its most politically connected.

Military Roots and Elite Connections

Born in 1965, Sarath's path to power was paved early through his father's military connections.

His father, General Thaworn Ratanavadi, was a commanding officer at the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC), serving alongside future Prime Minister General Suchinda Kraprayoon and other military luminaries who would shape Thailand's political landscape.

The family's influence extended beyond the barracks. His mother, Pratum Ratanavadi, was sister to Warin Poonsirivong of the prominent Naew Na newspaper, embedding the family firmly within Thailand's media and political elite.

Sarath’s education at the prestigious Vajiravudh College and later Chulalongkorn University's Faculty of Engineering cemented these connections.

His university contemporaries included future Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and former PTT CEO Auttapol Rerkpiboon, relationships that would prove invaluable in navigating Thailand's complex business-politics nexus.

