Sat, August 13, 2022

business

Baht to remain stable as few factors backing greenback

The baht opened at 36.12 to the US dollar on Tuesday, weakening from Monday’s close of 36.08.

The currency is expected to move between 36 and 36.20 during the day, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool predicted.

He said the market is being cautious and may pressure the baht to weaken, especially if foreign investors sell Thai stocks for profits.

However, the baht will not weaken much as there are no factors strengthening the dollar. Moreover, the baht is supported by gold-selling transactions.

In the short term, the baht’s key support level is at 36 to the dollar as some importers and Japanese multinational corporations bought the dollar and Japanese yen recently.

Meanwhile, most exporters are waiting to sell the dollar at 36.40, the baht’s resistance level.

Poon also advised investors to use hedging tools such as options to manage risks in a highly volatile currency market.

Thailand aims to host IUFRO 2029 under the concept ‘Open. Connect. Balance.’

Published : Aug 13, 2022

Bitkub NEXT, the decentralized digital asset wallet on Bitkub Chain, from the first day to 1 million users

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Thailand becomes world’s top rubber exporter, China biggest buyer

Published : Aug 12, 2022

EGCO Group posts over 3,200 million baht operating profit in Q2/2022

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Thanachart Capital second-quarter 2022 profit increases by 71%

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Published : August 02, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Mae Sai border town flooded as Sai River bursts banks

Published : Aug 13, 2022

Two blind brothers overcome disability to repay loving elderly mother

Published : Aug 13, 2022

Pheu Thai to use quorum as weapon against ‘500 divider’ electoral bill

Published : Aug 13, 2022

American and Filipino racers wins the Spartan Super race in Chiang Mai

Published : Aug 13, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.