TAT will seek THB1-billion budget to attract more foreign arrivals

The first seven months of the year have seen 3.33 million foreign tourists visit the country.
TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said he would wait for the economic situation administration centre to hold its meeting, during which he would raise the budget request.
Yuthasak said TAT would need precisely 1.035 billion baht to carry out its so-called “booster shot” measure to stimulate the entire tourism industry, so that the 1.5 trillion baht revenue target this year could be reached.
The target would be 50 per cent of pre-Covid levels in 2019, when the country gained 3 trillion baht in tourism revenue, Yuthasak noted.
TAT hopes to lure 10 million foreign tourists, who are expected to generate 844 billion baht in income, and encourage Thais to make 160 million trips to create extra revenue of 656 billion baht, he said.
The number of foreign tourists has significantly increased following the easing of Covid travel restrictions, Yutthasak pointed out.
He said 3,334,326 foreign tourists visited Thailand from January 1 to July 31 from the following top ten nations:
- Malaysia: 420,660
- India: 337,282
- Singapore: 183,836
- UK: 167,232
- Laos: 157,831
- United States: 152,635
- Cambodia: 148,897
- Vietnam: 131,770
- Germany: 124,930
- South Korea: 120,321.
Yuthasak said the top five entry points for foreigners were Suvarnabhumi Airport (1.92 million arrivals), Phuket International Airport (603,974), Don Mueang International Airport (191,893), Sadao border checkpoint (141,337) and Nong Khai border checkpoint (77,401).
He noted that after the government cancelled the Test & Go measure on May 1, the number of tourists that month jumped to 532,177, compared to 297,365 in April.
When the government cancelled quarantine for foreign arrivals on June 1, the number of visitors soared to 788,258 that month.
And after the government scrapped Thailand Pass in July, the number of foreign arrivals last month rose to 1.21 million, the TAT governor said.
“After Thailand Pass was abolished, about 33,000 to 49,000 foreign tourists arrived each day in July, raising the total number for the month to 1.21 million,” Yuthasak added.
