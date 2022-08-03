TAT will seek THB1-billion budget to attract more foreign arrivals

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said he would wait for the economic situation administration centre to hold its meeting, during which he would raise the budget request.

Yuthasak said TAT would need precisely 1.035 billion baht to carry out its so-called “booster shot” measure to stimulate the entire tourism industry, so that the 1.5 trillion baht revenue target this year could be reached.

The target would be 50 per cent of pre-Covid levels in 2019, when the country gained 3 trillion baht in tourism revenue, Yuthasak noted.

TAT hopes to lure 10 million foreign tourists, who are expected to generate 844 billion baht in income, and encourage Thais to make 160 million trips to create extra revenue of 656 billion baht, he said.