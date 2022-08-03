Walmart is the world's largest corporations by revenue for fiscal 2021

Fortune announced the Fortune Global 500TM list for 2022, ranking the world's largest corporations by revenue for fiscal 2021. Walmart claims the top spot for the ninth consecutive year, and for the 17th time since 1995. Saudi Aramco (No. 6) reclaims its title as the world's most profitable company, with $105 billion in earnings.

Mainland China (including Hong Kong), with 136, once again has the most companies on the list, up one from last year. Adding Taiwan, the total for Greater China is 145. The US, with 124, is up two; in third place, Japan lost six, for a total of 47.

For the first time, the aggregate revenue of Fortune Global 500 companies based in Greater China (including Taiwan) exceeded the revenue of US companies on the list, accounting for 31% of the total.

Of the 2022 rankings, Fortune List Editor Scott DeCarlo says, "A rebound from the worst depths of the pandemic created a huge tailwind for the world's largest companies by revenue. Aggregate sales and profits hit record levels in the fiscal year 2021 for the Fortune Global 500. The Global 500 is the ultimate scorecard for business success and the companies face another big test navigating several global economic headwinds in 2022."