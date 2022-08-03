Global issues and inflation put a damper on Thai economic recovery

He said the economy will gradually recover from a low base, adding that the global gross domestic product is expected to grow at 3.3 per cent as domestic consumption and investment start to return to normal.

However, inflationary pressures and rising cost of living are worries for recovery of the Thai economy, he said.

"Interest rates are on the way up as a result of inflationary pressures, and central banks around the world are raising interest rates," he said.

"A possible global economic slowdown or recession in the near future may also affect the pace of recovery of the Thai economy,” he warned.

He expected the Bank of Thailand's Monetary Policy Committee to raise the interest rate by 25 to 50 basis points during its meeting on August 10.