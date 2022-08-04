Sat, August 13, 2022

business

Baht could touch 36.30 during the day: market strategist

The baht opened at 36.26 to the US dollar on Thursday, strengthening from Wednesday’s close of 36.28.

The currency is expected to move between 36.10 and 36.30 during the day, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool predicted.

Poon said the currency market is in a risk-on state and might provide the dollar with support to strengthen, especially if foreign investors go for mass purchases of Thai stocks again once the tension between China and the US eases over Taiwan.

However, he suggested investors beware of currency market volatility that might increase after a key Bank of England meeting.

If the BOE shows concern about a shrinking or regressing economy at the end of the year, it might pressure the pound sterling to weaken and in turn support the dollar, which could strengthen.

Poon also advised investors to use hedging tools such as options to manage risks in a highly volatile currency market.

Thailand aims to host IUFRO 2029 under the concept ‘Open. Connect. Balance.’

Published : Aug 13, 2022

Bitkub NEXT, the decentralized digital asset wallet on Bitkub Chain, from the first day to 1 million users

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Thailand becomes world’s top rubber exporter, China biggest buyer

Published : Aug 12, 2022

EGCO Group posts over 3,200 million baht operating profit in Q2/2022

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Thanachart Capital second-quarter 2022 profit increases by 71%

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Published : August 04, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Mae Sai border town flooded as Sai River bursts banks

Published : Aug 13, 2022

Two blind brothers overcome disability to repay loving elderly mother

Published : Aug 13, 2022

Pheu Thai to use quorum as weapon against ‘500 divider’ electoral bill

Published : Aug 13, 2022

American and Filipino racers wins the Spartan Super race in Chiang Mai

Published : Aug 13, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.