Inflation, global warming to top APEC council meeting agenda in Nov

ABAC 2022 chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul said the agenda was the result of a discussion at the third council meeting in Ha Long, Vietnam, from July 26 to 29.

The council agreed to field five urgent proposals for the APEC leaders’ summit. All five proposals aim to accelerate the region’s economic recovery and re-establish momentum for long-term, inclusive and resilient growth, he noted.

The five comprise enhancing regional economic integration by supporting more free trade agreements, developing a foundation of digital infrastructure and a digital ecosystem, promoting sustainable practices for micro, small and medium enterprises, ensuring sustainable food security and implementing macroeconomics and financial measures to increase productivity and growth.

“We believe these proposals will serve as a guide for future sustainable development in all sectors,” he said.

