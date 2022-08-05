Weaker dollar, gold sell-offs bolster baht

Poon said the baht might swing sideways or strengthen more than investors expect due to the weakening of the dollar and the selling off of gold.

Moreover, the baht is supported by the hope of the Thai tourism sector’s recovery.

The currency market, however, is highly volatile as the US employment data is expected to be revealed soon.

If the data is better than expected, then the market may be concerned that the US Federal Reserve will increase the interest rate, which will cause the dollar to strengthen.