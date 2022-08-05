Thailand eyeing food exports to China after ban on Taiwan imports

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said on Friday that the Thai trade attaché in Beijing has been instructed to gather a list of products that Thailand can export to China to make up for reduced supply from Taiwan.

“We found demand in food and beverage products, including instant noodles, frozen fish, snacks, fruits and various drinks,” Jurin said.

China imposed targeted economic sanctions on Taiwan, which it considers to be part of its territory, after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a high-profile visit to the island on Wednesday.

Beijing barred shipments from more than 100 Taiwanese exporters of food ranging from fresh produce to baby food, confectionery and pastries.